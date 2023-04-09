Flooding concerns in Muskoka as region remains under flood watch
With the warm temperatures across our region over the past few days, some areas now have a flood watch.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a flood watch for Huntsville, the Township of Minden Hills, and Bracebridge.
A Gravenhurst resident has been dealing with a flooded basement for the past few days.
"I have water coming up through the cracks of my basement floor," said Brian Stevenson.
He said this isn't the first year he's had to deal with this.
"I think it was the fourth or fifth year when I moved here, then it started, and it's never stopped," he said. "Every year, I get a hold of the town, they come out, say it's only once a year, it's not a problem."
Stevenson says he often has to redo his basement due to flooding, with water damage causing tens of thousands of damage.
A neighbour across the road from Stevenson is dealing with the same issue.
"The pump couldn't keep up with the amount of water that was coming in. We had about four inches of water throughout the entire basement," said Darby Goss. "So, needless to say, a lot of things have been ruined."
Goss said each year, he notifies the town.
"We continue to ask for a resolution to it, and they continue to say they have no plans to do anything," he added. The answer now this year is that with the new subdivision going in off of Evans Street, their plan is to connect this drain to that subdivision, but this has been going on for decades. So, this is the first somewhat concrete answer that I think anyone has gotten from the town."
Residents said they are hopeful the town will come up with a solution as soon as possible so this issue does not keep happening.
