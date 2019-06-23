

CTV Barrie





Transport Canada is investigating after a floatplane crashed on Tobins Island near Showshoe Bay in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, the man and the woman involved in the collision had evacuated from the plane.

Officials say the pilot was taken to Windermere by boat, but did not appear to have major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by both the OPP and Transport Canada.