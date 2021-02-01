BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police charged an off-duty OPP officer after receiving complaints about a suspected drunk driver in Tiny Township.

Police say the off-duty officer was driving along Concession Road 15 West on Friday night when officers pulled him over.

Following breath tests, he was arrested.

The 26-year-old provincial constable was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded.

The accused is in his first year with the East Algoma OPP detachment.