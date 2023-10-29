BARRIE
Barrie

    • First-ever Procyon Wildlife gala to be held in December

    A photo of the pamphlet for the Procyon Wildlife gala night (KC Colby/CTV News). A photo of the pamphlet for the Procyon Wildlife gala night (KC Colby/CTV News).

    The Procyon Wildlife Centre will hold its first gala in December in an effort to raise money for the organization.

    According to organizers, the goal is to raise thousands of dollars to help fund medical treatment for sick, injured and abandoned wildlife here in our region.

    In addition to the healthcare funding, the gala will also utilize the money raised to help support programming for students hoping to get into the wildlife industry.

    "We have education programs. We have vet programs, intern programs, and not so much now; however, we also support international students as well, so that they would get familiar with Canadian wildlife, said Debra Spilar, Procyon Wildlife member.

    The Procyon Wildlife fundraising gala will take place on December 1st at the Best Western Plus in Orangeville, with organizers adding that those interested in attending can purchase tickets online.

    The Procyon Wildlife Centre has 150 volunteers and relies entirely on community donations.

