BARRIE, ONT. -- A garage fire in New Tecumseth kept firefighters busy overnight on Tuesday.

New Tecumseth Fire arrived to find the detached garage fully involved shortly after 2 a.m. located between the 3rd Line and Martin Trail.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Officials say the garage and a small shed were destroyed.

No one was injured.

They are now looking into what may have caused the blaze.