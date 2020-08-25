Advertisement
Firefighters battle garage fire in New Tecumseth
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 1:26PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 1:27PM EDT
New Tecumseth Fire and Rescue
BARRIE, ONT. -- A garage fire in New Tecumseth kept firefighters busy overnight on Tuesday.
New Tecumseth Fire arrived to find the detached garage fully involved shortly after 2 a.m. located between the 3rd Line and Martin Trail.
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
Officials say the garage and a small shed were destroyed.
No one was injured.
They are now looking into what may have caused the blaze.