Firefighters battle blaze at two Barrie homes

Firefighters battle blaze at two Barrie homes

A fire in Barrie, Ont., on Sunday, July 3, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News) A fire in Barrie, Ont., on Sunday, July 3, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver