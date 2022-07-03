Firefighters battle blaze at two Barrie homes

Firefighters battled a large house fire in Barrie's north end that spread to a second home.

Crews were called to Masters Drive near Cassandra Drive and Watson Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Barrie Fire, the blaze began in the garage in one of the homes and spread into a neighbouring home.

Neighbours told CTV News that they heard a large "bang" followed by a strong smell of smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.