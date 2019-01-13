

CTV Barrie





A deer in Innisfil is lucky to be alive after it was stuck on the ice on Lake Simcoe.

Fire crews responded to the distressed animal just before 4:30 p.m.

The slippery ice surface kept the deer from being able to use its legs to get up. Firefighters managed to tie a rope around the deer's legs and pulled it to shore.

Officials say the deer was not injured and was later released into the bush.

Fire officials are also reminding people to stay off the ice.