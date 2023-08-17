Findings released in case of former Barrie dentist found guilty of misconduct

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons has released its findings concerning a former Barrie dentist found guilty of misconduct.

Dr. Adam Chapnick was stripped of his licence for at least five years by the College, which found the Barrie man guilty of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional and unethical conduct in late April.

The father of two was the subject of two investigations by the College relating to alleged incidents beginning in about 2015.

The College decision states he inappropriately prescribed drugs, used anesthesia, failed to keep proper records and the most serious allegation of sexual abuse of a patient.

The College ruled Chapnick overprescribed opioids and benzodiazepines to at least seven patients, including one who was his girlfriend at the time.

The ruling found he then used his girlfriend's prescriptions, including Adderall, and that he had used cocaine on three separate occasions.

The College says it has stringent guidelines for members treating spouses governed by the Health Professions Act, stating they must be married or living together for three years.

The patient, in this case, the College found, was not Chapnick's spouse while under his care and therefore, his actions constituted sexual abuse, as a patient cannot give consent due to an imbalance of power.

Chapnick is currently overseas with family but responded to a request from CTV News for comment with the following statement:

"The greatest victim in this whole undertaking has been the patients that I'm unable to provide care for.

Although the rules must be applied, I think most people looking at this reasonably would agree that this punishment, although 'legal,' is disproportionate to my actions.

Obviously, misappropriation in my situation. They should say that I met 'a woman' as opposed to met 'a patient.' The other allegations, although misconduct, would certainly not provoke licence revocation.

The initial wording still has a misleading connotation. But someone reading the entire document, and pays attention to timeline, would know we met before she became a patient and that an intimate relationship started before there was dentistry done. It would be reasonable to include that it was consensual as well- but the College would say 'a patient' never gives consent.

I'm disappointed that the College did not more clearly clarify that this was a consensual relationship and that dentistry was done on a girlfriend. Unfortunately, I accept that under the College's definition, this is a misconduct that requires revocation."

Along with revoking his licence to practice, the College also fined Chapnick $10,000.

The College said the punishment sends a message to its membership that this type of misconduct will not and cannot be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Chapnick said he would continue focusing on his health and family and pursuing other interests.

The former dentist is hoping in five years, the opportunity to be reinstated will present itself.