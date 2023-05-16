Former Barrie dentist barred from practice after allegations of sexual abuse

Dr. Adam Chapnick is now barred from practicing dentistry in the province of Ontario after the Royal College of Dental Surgeons found him guilty of at least seven violations, including the sexual abuse of a patient.

The college states that dentists are prohibited from having sexual relationships with patients; this includes comments and touching of a sexual nature as well as sexual intercourse and other sex acts.

Even the most casual dating or social relationship with a patient may result in forms of affectionate behaviour that would fall under the Regulated Health Professions Act definition of sexual abuse, according to the college.

The college says legislation clearly prohibits healthcare practitioners from engaging in sexual relationships or other forms of affectionate or sexual behaviour with patients. A patient is legally unable to consent to sexual activity with a dentist.

The decision made by the college in late April came following two investigations into Chapnick by the governing body.

Chapnick was ultimately found guilty of failing to maintain the standards of practice of the profession, including general anesthesia or conscious sedation, inappropriately using authority to prescribe drugs, recommending or providing an unnecessary dental service and sexual abuse of a patient.

The now-former dentist practiced in south Barrie and midtown Toronto but no longer owns or works in either office.

Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News the allegations date back to incidents from 2016.

The owners of the Barrie dental office say they have nothing to do with the violations that allegedly occurred before Chapnick sold the business to them in 2021.

Chapnick, according to his website, has been a dental surgeon for more than 20 years and comes from a family of dentists.

Social media accounts linked to his practice haven’t actively posted for about two years and calls to Chapnick’s former Toronto office went unanswered. His website says he is not accepting patients at this time.

A former colleague reached out to Chapnick for comment to CTV News and he declined to participate or respond to the allegations, which have not been tested in court.

The college says its disciplinary committee, much like a civil court, finds guilt based on a balance of probabilities and not beyond a reasonable doubt.

Along with losing his licence Chapnick was handed a $10,000 penalty.

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario says it will be releasing a summary of this decision later this month.