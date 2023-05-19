'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations

Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.

"In this case, what has not been public-facing is that I did dentistry on a girlfriend. We were in a relationship, consenting adults, and that was ultimately my worst mistake," says Chapnick while holding his fiancée's hand.

Dr. Chapnick wants to set the record straight.

"It's infuriating. It's embarrassing, and my fiancée knows me well - there's never been a complaint to the college in my entire career of sexual abuse or anything like that," he says.

The father of two was the subject of two investigations by the College of Dental Surgeons relating to alleged incidents as far back as 2016.

He was ultimately found guilty in late April of several infractions involving inappropriately prescribed drugs, use of anesthesia, failure to keep proper records and disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional, or unethical conduct, but the most serious allegation of sexual abuse of a patient cost him his licence to practice.

Dr. Adam Chapnick is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: Chapnickdental.com)

"I have two young daughters, and it's just a misleading lack of context comment that is unfair," he says.

The college has yet to release the summary of its decision.

Chapnick, meanwhile, says he never sexually abused anyone and has been punished by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons because he treated a patient who was his girlfriend and not his wife.

In a statement to CTV News late Friday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario said, "The College, the Regulated Health Professionals Act and the Ontario courts have been clear: health professionals cannot engage in sexual relations with their patients."

The spokesperson noted the college has a "zero tolerance policy for sexual relations between dentists and patients."

Chapnick's fiancée Janna Andre defended her husband-to-be against the "extremely damaging" label inflicted by the college's decision.

"By withholding the facts of the case and the details that are so important in this case when you make that label, they've made our lives very difficult," she says.

Chapnick did not appeal the decision.

"The fact of the matter is that a spouse can treat their partner, so there are circumstances where it's okay, and that suggest to me there's some reasonable perspective on it," Chapnick adds.

The college says its disciplinary committee, much like a civil court, finds guilt based on a balance of probabilities and not beyond a reasonable doubt.

"I look forward to marrying this man. The label that they put on him that's not how he is," Andre says.

The college said Dr. Chapnick could apply for reinstatement of his certificate of registration in five years, and it would then be up to the Discipline Committee to determine if the college should reinstate him.

Along with losing his licence, Chapnick was handed a $10,000 penalty.

Chapnick says he is now eagerly awaiting the release of the decision summary, which is expected in the coming weeks.

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario imposed a publication ban that protects the complainant's identity in the case.