Festival at Fort Willow takes visitors on a journey through history

A stroll through Fort Willow is a walk through the past.

To get the full effect of what it felt like to be alive in the mid-18th century, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) is hosting the Festival at Fort Willow on October 1.

“The festival celebrates from pre-European contact up to the War of 1812, so you get to smell the cooking, make soap, see live performances of how the fur traders traded, see how ships were built – experiences like that,” said Maria Leung, communications coordinator with NVCA.

Leung said participants can experience the lives and traditions of Indigenous people, learn about traditional blacksmithing and carpentry, see how food was made and listen to the cannons roar.

Visitors are asked to muster up and march in King George III’s army or enjoy the art, wandering minstrels and local period musicians throughout the fort.

Leung said while the event is not a fundraiser, this is the first time there is a cost associated due to the rising prices.

NVCA is partnering with the Rotary Club of Barrie, whose share of the proceeds will be donated to the community.

Any funds NVCA receives will be used to maintain the conservation area.

The Festival at Fort Willow is $10 per person or $35 per family of four: children under two are free.