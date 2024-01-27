BARRIE
Barrie

    • Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Barrie

    Cory Peterson, 56, was arrested in Barrie after allegedly breaching his statutory release in December. (Supplied) Cory Peterson, 56, was arrested in Barrie after allegedly breaching his statutory release in December. (Supplied)
    A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release has been arrested in Barrie.

    On Thursday, the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad asked for the public's help locating Cory Peterson, who was known to frequent Barrie and Midland, along with Sudbury, North Bay, Blind River, and Sault Ste. Marie.

    On Saturday, the OPP said the 56-year-old had been apprehended in Barrie.

    Peterson is currently serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking and has been on the run since December 15.  

