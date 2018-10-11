Featured
Fatal motorcycle collision in King Township
York Regional Police at the scene of a fatal collision in King Township, Ont. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 12:07PM EDT
A 55-year-old Bolton man has died following a motorcycle collision in King Township on Wednesday.
York Regional Police investigators are hoping witnesses will come forward with information on what might have led to the crash.
Police say the motorcycle collided with a dump truck shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 27, north of the 17th Sideroad.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.