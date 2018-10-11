

CTV Barrie





A 55-year-old Bolton man has died following a motorcycle collision in King Township on Wednesday.

York Regional Police investigators are hoping witnesses will come forward with information on what might have led to the crash.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a dump truck shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 27, north of the 17th Sideroad.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.