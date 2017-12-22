Featured
Fatal head-on crash on Hwy. 7 in Kawartha Lakes
Mike Walker , CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 5:21PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 6:40PM EST
Provincial police say the weather was a factor in a fatal head-on crash in Kawartha Lakes Friday afternoon.
The OPP say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 7 west of Omemee.
A 22 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses reported the roads were snow covered at the time of the collision.
Highway 7 was closed for several hours between Lilac Road and Heights Road for the police investigation.