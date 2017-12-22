

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Provincial police say the weather was a factor in a fatal head-on crash in Kawartha Lakes Friday afternoon.

The OPP say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 7 west of Omemee.

A 22 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported the roads were snow covered at the time of the collision.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours between Lilac Road and Heights Road for the police investigation.