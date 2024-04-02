BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal collision involving GO train along Barrie line under investigation

    Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation into a GO train collision on Rivermede Road in Vaughan, Ont., on Tues., April 2, 2024. (Supplied) Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation into a GO train collision on Rivermede Road in Vaughan, Ont., on Tues., April 2, 2024. (Supplied)
    One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.

    Officials say the train struck the vehicle just before 12:30 p.m. at the Rivermede Road crossing.

    Emergency crews and police are investigating at the scene of the incident near Bowes Road.

    Police confirm foul play is not suspected in the collision.

    Trains through the area were suspended for several hours for the investigation.

    Regular service has since resumed along the Barrie Line.

