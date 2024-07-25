Woman crashes into sign and drives off in Muskoka: OPP

Police are looking for a smashed-up BMW SUV with a flat tire.

Several people called police about a possible impaired driver on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst.

Witnesses say that a light blue or grey SUV with damage to the right front end and a flat read tire collided with a street sign near Brydon's Bay Road.

A witness attempted to check on the woman driver's well-being, but she drove away on the flat tire, travelling south on Muskoka Beach Road.

Police wish to remind motorists that the driver must remain at the scene of the collision and report it to police.

The consequences for failing to remain may include a fine of up to $2,000, seven demerit points and a driver's licence suspension. If the investigation reveals alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor, criminal charges could considered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.