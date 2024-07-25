Woman crashes into sign and drives off in Muskoka: OPP
Police are looking for a smashed-up BMW SUV with a flat tire.
Several people called police about a possible impaired driver on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst.
Witnesses say that a light blue or grey SUV with damage to the right front end and a flat read tire collided with a street sign near Brydon's Bay Road.
A witness attempted to check on the woman driver's well-being, but she drove away on the flat tire, travelling south on Muskoka Beach Road.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police wish to remind motorists that the driver must remain at the scene of the collision and report it to police.
The consequences for failing to remain may include a fine of up to $2,000, seven demerit points and a driver's licence suspension. If the investigation reveals alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor, criminal charges could considered.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince William made $42 million from his newly inherited estate last year, reports show
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
'Sick to my stomach': People grieve Jasper National Park by sharing favourite photos
As an out-of-control wildfire roared through Alberta’s famed Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday, many are fearing the worst as officials warned of 'significant loss' within the area.
LIVE UPDATES 'Hopefully it's better than what we're thinking': Jasper wildfire damage details anxiously awaited
Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.
Canadian women's soccer team staffer given suspended prison sentence over drone incident, prosecutor says
A Canada women's soccer team staffer has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence after flying a drone to film the closed-door training session of the New Zealand team on Monday, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for 'childless cat ladies' remarks: 'I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children'
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
Sale of envoy's NYC condo 'expected to exceed' $9M: government
The current official residence for Canada's representative in New York City is 'being readied for sale,' according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.
Jasper wildfire burns buildings, while poor air quality forces some fire crews out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have arrested three males, including one teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting on Wednesday night that left multiple people injured.
-
Guelph, Ont. police constable continues to fight for his job
A police constable in Guelph, Ont. pleaded guilty Wednesday to discreditable conduct – for a second time.
-
Cambridge mother blames GRCA for flood that destroyed her belongings
A Cambridge woman explains why she blames the GRCA for a flood that damaged her home and forced her family to flee in a canoe.
London
-
Suspect arrested after police said witness to crime was stabbed
On Wednesday, officers were told the suspect wanted in relation to Tuesday's incident may be in the 500 block of Ridout Street near Dufferin Avenue.
-
Groundbreaking MRI technology available at LHSC in London, Ont.
The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.
-
Southwest Public Health issues boil water advisory
Officials with Southwestern Public Health said recent test samples indicated the presence of bacteria.
Windsor
-
Violent crime severity index increases by 15.5%
There has been an increase in violent crime investigated by Windsor police, according the 2023 Crime Severity Index released by Statistics Canada.
-
Teen charged after dog walker struck with projectile from moving vehicle: OPP
Essex County OPP say a youth has been charged after hitting a dog walker with a projectile from a moving vehicle in Lakeshore.
-
Amnerstburg residents' Potassium Iodide pills need updating
If you live in Amherstburg, it's time to start thinking about updating your Potassium Iodide (KI) pills. A notice from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said if you've previously obtained the pills, they are nearing expiration.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie litigator appointed Superior Court judge
A Sault Ste. Marie attorney who has been practising law in Ontario for 22 years has been appointed as a judge in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.
-
Prince William made $42 million from his newly inherited estate last year, reports show
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
-
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Laurentian accessibility advisor headed to Paris 2024 Paralympics
A Sudbury man who works for Laurentian University as an accessibility advisor is headed to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympics in men's boccia.
-
Sault Ste. Marie litigator appointed Superior Court judge
A Sault Ste. Marie attorney who has been practising law in Ontario for 22 years has been appointed as a judge in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.
-
Family dispute leads to damaged vehicle, threats in Elliot Lake
A family dispute erupted in Elliot Lake on Tuesday afternoon, ending with a damaged vehicle in a driveway and impaired driving charges.
Ottawa
-
Tornado near Perth, Ont. during severe weather on Wednesday, Northern Tornadoes Project says
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont. Wednesday night, as a series of severe storms moved across eastern Ontario.
-
These were the most commonly stolen vehicles in Ottawa in June
Ottawa police are noting a developing trend in the types of vehicles that are being targeted by thieves in the capital.
-
Two families displaced following fire at Orleans townhouses
The Ottawa Fire Service says it received multiple 9-1-1 calls at approximately 1:35 a.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a car and on the first floor of a townhouse on fire in the 100 block of Parkrose Private.
Toronto
-
'Very tragic:' Cyclist dead after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say.
-
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
-
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
Montreal
-
Tornado confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec athlete named one of Canada's 2024 Olympic flag bearers
Maude Charron will carry the Canadian flag during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athlete from Rimouski will also be defending her Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.
-
Montreal electronic traffic signs hacked to display pro-Palestinian political slogans
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Atlantic
-
Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
-
N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
-
Cape Breton Regional Police charge man with murder
A 34-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death inside a Sydney residence Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Jets owner, The Brothers Landreth save dwindling Winnipeg church, give it added purpose
A saving grace for a dwindling Winnipeg church has come in the form of Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and Juno-award-winning folk duo The Brothers Landreth.
-
Gas prices on the rise in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on the rise Winnipeg, pushing past $1.50 a litre on Wednesday.
-
Search of North End property linked to 2021 missing person case
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatality confirmed in Legacy townhome fire, 2 Calgary firefighters injured
Calgary police say one person died in a fire in the community of Legacy on Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES 'Hopefully it's better than what we're thinking': Jasper wildfire damage details anxiously awaited
Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 26-28)
Ten things happening around Calgary.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES 'Hopefully it's better than what we're thinking': Jasper wildfire damage details anxiously awaited
Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.
-
Jasper wildfire burns buildings, while poor air quality forces some fire crews out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.
-
Accused Edmonton City Hall shooter pleads not guilty, opts for jury trial
The man accused in a shooting at Edmonton City Hall in January has pleaded not guilty.
Regina
-
Wolseley drive-in theatre to host storm chasers at Twisters showing
A showing of the disaster flick Twisters at Wolseley’s Twilite Drive-In Theatre will feature some special guests on Saturday.
-
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
-
Traffic restrictions in place after crash near Highway 1: Moose Jaw police
Drivers passing through Moose Jaw can expect some delays following a crash near Highway 1.
Saskatoon
-
'A bright light': Trevor LaPlante identified as Prince Albert homicide victim
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
-
'It's a big deal': Harmful invasive species a growing concern in Saskatchewan lakes
As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Vancouver
-
Coolest temperatures in a month expected to bring respite in B.C. wildfire fight
Firefighters in British Columbia are expecting the warmer-than-usual weather to ease off today, fueling hope for more respite in their battle against more than 400 blazes.
-
'How can we be going backwards?' Vancouver city council votes to allow natural gas heat in new buildings
Vancouver city council has voted to allow natural gas for heating and hot water in new construction.
-
Can B.C.'s southern resident orcas be taken off the path to extinction?
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.
Vancouver Island
-
Can B.C.'s southern resident orcas be taken off the path to extinction?
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.
-
Vacations, meals, booze: Contractor used $100K of charity's money for personal expenses, B.C. court finds
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
-
Jasper wildfire burns buildings, while poor air quality forces some fire crews out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.