BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman crashes into sign and drives off in Muskoka: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Police are looking for a smashed-up BMW SUV with a flat tire.

    Several people called police about a possible impaired driver on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst.

    Witnesses say that a light blue or grey SUV with damage to the right front end and a flat read tire collided with a street sign near Brydon's Bay Road.

    A witness attempted to check on the woman driver's well-being, but she drove away on the flat tire, travelling south on Muskoka Beach Road.

    Police wish to remind motorists that the driver must remain at the scene of the collision and report it to police.

    The consequences for failing to remain may include a fine of up to $2,000, seven demerit points and a driver's licence suspension. If the investigation reveals alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor, criminal charges could considered.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News