Family out for stroll allegedly threatened with gunfire for trespassing
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:51PM EDT
A Collingwood family out for a Sunday morning stroll in Grey Highlands were allegedly threatened with gunfire.
Police say the two adults and two children were walking along a rural property when gunshots were fired into the air by a neighbouring resident accusing them of trespassing.
The family was unharmed and returned to their vehicle to call police.
A 46-year-old Grey Highlands man was arrested and faces firearm-related charges.