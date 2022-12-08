Family left with nothing after house fire in Kawartha Lakes

Emergency crews attended a house fire Thursday morning in Kawartha Lakes.

Several firefighters arrived to heavy plums of smoke billowing from the home on Washburn Island Road.

No one reported any injuries.

Police closed the road for most of the day as crews battled and investigated the blaze.

This evening, a Facebook community group posted that the family lost everything in the fire.

The cause has been deemed non-suspicious.

There is no damage estimate at this time.