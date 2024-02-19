BARRIE
Barrie

    • Family Day weekend fire destroys farmhouse

    A farmhouse was destroyed by fire Sun. Feb. 18, 2024 (Source: OPP) A farmhouse was destroyed by fire Sun. Feb. 18, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Share

    On a cold, snowy day, a house was demolished by fire in East Garafraxa.

    Provincial police, the Grand Valley, and Erin fire stations responded to a farmhouse fire on Line 11 at noon on Sunday.

    When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

    No people were injured in the fire.

    Roads were closed in the area, including Line 11, between County Road 3 to 10 Sideroad for several hours while crews doused the blaze.

    Anyone with information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News