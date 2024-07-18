Lucky family escapes injury after car crashes into home

BARRIE
    Impaired charges were laid after a car crashed into a home in Georgian Bluffs.

    Provincial police received a call shortly before midnight Wednesday indicating that a car had struck a residence on Sir Johns Crescent.

    Police say the homeowners were sitting in the room when the car crashed into their house. The residents did not sustain any injuries.

    As police were speaking with the driver, they detected the smell of alcohol.

    A 48-year-old Toronto woman was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and alcohol and having open liquor in the car.

    The accused was transported to hospital as a precaution and released.

    The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 8.

