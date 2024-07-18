8,000-plus drivers charged during police highway crack-down

Police say more than 8,100 unsafe actions and behaviours led to traffic charges during the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)'s Operation Safe Driver Week between July 7 and 14.

Close to 500 of the more than 4,000 commercial vehicle-involved collisions on OPP-patrolled roads have resulted in fatalities or injuries.

"The broad scope of offences underscores the multiple risks posed by drivers who do not share the road safely in and around large commercial vehicles," an OPP press release said.

Police say more than 1,000 commercial drivers were hit with Highway Traffic offences, including speeding, following too closely and unsafe lane changes to unsecured loads and defective commercial vehicle equipment.

The remaining 7,100 offences were charged to non-commercial or passenger vehicles.