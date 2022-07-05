Family appeals for witnesses on anniversary of son's death

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a video in the hope of solving a murder that occurred near Midland one year ago.

On the night of July 5, 2021, Jonus Keegan Palmer, 24, was shot outside a home where he was staying on Old Fort Road in Tay Township. He died of his injuries.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says there were several others at the residence that night and is appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

"Our dedicated team is committed to solving this case and has interviewed dozens of witnesses who have provided information about Jonus' tragic death," said Det. Insp. Jennifer Patton OPP CIB Major Case Manager.

"We believe there are other witnesses with important information who should come forward. We want to reassure Jonus' family and the Midland area community that we are using every available resource to identify the person or persons responsible for Jonus' death."

On the one-year anniversary of his death, the OPP and the Palmer family created a video appeal for information.

In the OPP-produced video, Jonus Palmer's mother, Paulette Palmer, pleaded, "What would you do if this happened to your child and no one came forward? Help our family heal."

The home where he was shot has since been sold, and the new residents have no connection to the investigation.

Police haven't said whether Palmer was the intended target that night, but did reveal the shooting was no random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online.