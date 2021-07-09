BARRIE, ONT -- The suspicious death of a man in Tay Township earlier this week has now been confirmed a homicide, according to Southern Georgian Bay OPP

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jonus Keegan Palmer of Tay Township, who police say died of a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the home on Old Fort Road just after 11 p.m. Monday, where officers found a man dead outside the home.

OPP did make an arrest at the scene but said it was unrelated to the incident.

Police insist that there's no threat to public safety as they do not believe this was a random incident but haven't elaborated further.