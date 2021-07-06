BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death at a residence on Old Fort Road in Tay Township.

OPP say they were called to the home at about 11 p.m. Monday and found a man dead outside.

On Tuesday, yellow police tape surrounded the home, the front porch was covered with tarps, and children's toys lay in the yard. In the afternoon, officers searched ditches near the property.

Neighbours told CTV News they weren't sure how many people lived at the home but often saw several young children.

Police say the cause of death will be established by a post-mortem set for Wednesday.

Ross Woods lives nearby and said he heard a single gunshot Monday night. "It was a loud bang, and I didn't think it was thunder," Woods said. "It was something very, very loud, and then I heard screams."

Police and paramedics arrived a short time later.

Police insist that there's no threat to public safety as they do not believe this was a random incident but would not elaborate.