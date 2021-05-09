BARRIE, ONT. -- On a crisp but sunny day, Innisfil families found ways to celebrate moms on the second Mother's Day under COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Wright found a patch of grass at Innisfil Beach Park. She laid out a blanket, a charcuterie board and some flowers to surprise "the most important person" in her life.

"I've been through a lot of surgeries in my life, and every time I wake up from my surgery. She's always the one that's there."

Carol Wright was only expecting to go for a short walk with her daughter in only their third meeting over the last 13 months. Carol lost her partner early in the pandemic. Grief and fear have kept her at home.

"(It's been) too long," Carol said, fighting back the tears. "We're pretty tight, and it's been hard. But that's what makes it that much more special today."

The second Sunday in May means everything for florists.

"Mother's Day is the busiest day of all the days," said Sherie Britnell, owner of Lavender Floral, between curbside bouquet pickups.

The wave of orders has meant workdays starting as early as 3 a.m. to get everything done.

Britnell thinks moms who can't be with their children because of COVID-19 restrictions will appreciate the gesture of flowers.

"You just don't really get to hang out with your kids and see your kids and give them a hug and have big dinners and all that kind of stuff, so it's tricky for a lot of people," Britnell.

The artist and mother of two, Maria Kelebeev, marked Mother's Day with an online art exhibit and auction, with works submitted by other local parents.

Kelebeev found a common thread in those works.

"There's a lot of sadness and struggle," Kelebeev says.

She saw that struggle come to life in brush strokes, etchings, poetry, and music.

"I can't keep holding this load all by myself. And I can't feel good about myself. I just feel like I'm doing so much work and none of it counts."