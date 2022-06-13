Extensive search for missing canoeist underway in Tiny Township

An extensive air and water search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.

Officials tell CTV News crews rescued one person who made it to shore after reports a canoe overturned shortly after entering the water north of Mark's Point Monday morning.

Paramedics say the 36-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, suffering hypothermia exposure.

The second canoeist has not been located.

OPP is staging a command post at Cedar Point dock.

An aircraft from Trenton is overhead, aiding in the search for the missing man.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.