

The Canadian Press





The national weather agency has issued special weather statements and warnings for much of Ontario.

In the southern part of the province, Environment Canada warns periods of snow will begin tomorrow morning and taper off late tomorrow night, accompanied by blistering cold winds.

Parts of northern Ontario are subject to extreme cold warnings, with wind chill values expected to reach as low as minus-45 this morning.

The agency says the cold temperatures are the result of a bitterly cold Arctic air mass that will remain in place through the weekend and possibly into early next week.