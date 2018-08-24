An Elmvale family is putting their hopes of freeing their loved one from jail in Honduras on a billboard.

Edwin Espinal was in Honduras when he was arrested in January following a massive protest over the victory of President Juan Orlando Hernandez. The 41-year-old Honduran is being held in a maximum security prison.

A new billboard has been set up along County Road 90 in the hopes of bringing awareness to Espinal’s cause.

“This billboard brings attention to the fact, number one there are prisoners only because they are speaking out, so they are political prisoners,” says Janet Spring.

Spring has been doing everything in her power to help her daughter's partner of eight years since his arrest.

Espinal is a human rights activist in Honduras.

“The human rights crisis is a very upsetting one because people are being murdered,” says Spring. "They are being imprisoned like Edwin due to their speaking out against corruption.”

Canada and the U.S. have both recognized Juan Orlando Hernandez as president after the controversial election in Honduras in January.

Spring is calling on the federal government to get more involved.

“They make this public statement and call for the release of political prisoners, and stand for human rights. Prime Minister Trudeau said in his statements recently that Canada stands for human rights at home and around the world.”

Spring’s daughter remains in Honduras. Global affairs Canada has travel advisories in effect for Honduras because of violence and ongoing demonstrations.