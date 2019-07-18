

Federal Green Party Leader, Elizabeth May, continued her tour through our area with a full day of events in Barrie.

May started the day on Thursday at Busch Systems, a company that specializes in producing a variety of recycling and waste bins. She also visited the David Busby Centre to learn about the work done there to help the city's homeless.

The Green Party Leader took the opportunity to speak about the opioid crisis. "The opioid crisis is not a criminal issue for the people that are taking illegal drugs. It's a health crisis. And the deaths that we're experiencing, I've come to realize, aren't really overdoses, they're poisonings." May went on to explain how users become addicts. "First, you get people hooked on prescription drugs that are opioids. Then they're seeking these on the streets, and then they get contaminated with fentanyl and people are dying."

Following her time at the Busby Centre, May moved on to the Barrie Native Friendship Centre. She will join Green Party candidates at a town hall in Barrie this evening.