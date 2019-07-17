

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May toured parts of Simcoe County on Wednesday in an early effort to drum up support ahead of October's federal election.

May began her day in Collingwood in a tour organized by students. She met with supporters, visited local businesses, and stopped by a Naturopathic clinic.

Her next stop was in Tiny Township where she showed support for a crowd of demonstrators protesting the expansion of a gravel pit by a local aquifer.

The Green party has recently made some political gains, which May attributes to a desire for political change across the country.

"I think it's a disillusionment with some of the other big parties," May said. "They break promises. People feel let down. The other reason, of course, is the climate crisis."

Green federal candidate for Barrie-Innisfil, Bonnie North, said that same support had made its way to Simcoe County. "From the 2015 election, Barrie-Innisfil was a new riding then, so you can compare, the Green's doubled their vote in Barrie-Innisfil."

While the majority of Simcoe County typically votes blue, May says her party will be aiming to drum up support from first-time voters.

Elizabeth May continues her tour through Simcoe County on Thursday with several stops in Barrie, including a town hall at Mavericks Music Hall on Dunlop Street West at 6:45 p.m.