BARRIE, ONT. -- Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has started to resume elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

The move comes after a six-week halt to all non-urgent surgeries was implemented by the Provincial government.

The cancellations affected 450-500 procedures at MAHC. The hospital says teams are busy rescheduling patients.

There is still a possibility that elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures could be postponed again. Still, Natalie Bubela, MAHC CEO, is hopeful that further service disruption will not be necessary.

Across Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 305 COVID-19 cases since May 18, and the number of ICU patients has been declining in the last few weeks.

In a release, MAHC says a pre-operative COVID swab continues to be required before a surgical procedure.