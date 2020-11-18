BARRIE, ONT. -- A 15-year-old girl is among eight people facing charges in a York Regional Police drug bust at a Georgina residence.

Police executed a fentanyl-related search at a home on Canal Street on Friday and said they seized powdered fentanyl, cannabis and cocaine.

Investigators launched the investigation after an increase in calls related to drug overdoses in the town.

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. Police said overdoses could happen easily, leading to slow, shallow breathing, seizures and unconsciousness. Just two milligrams of pure fentanyl is enough to kill the average adult, police said.

Police said they connected at least two deaths and 14 overdoses to the powerful opioid.

The accused parties, five men, two women and the teen mentioned above, face various drug-related charges.