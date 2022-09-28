Early morning water-main break on Gloria Street repaired

A water-main break on Gloria Street in Barrie's north end required repairs Wednesday morning.

Dieter Mueller said he and his wife woke at 5 a.m. to discover the current situation.

"We looked outside. Massive dump trucks were arriving and parking on Gloria Street, and it's now blocked off at the top of Oren Boulevard," he said shortly before 8 a.m.

Repairs were completed by 9:30 a.m., said Scott LaMantia, Barrie's senior communications advisor.

"It was a live repair - nobody was without water," said LaMantia.