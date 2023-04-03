Early morning Barrie GO Transit train service affected by construction

Barrie line GO Transit train service will be affected by construction today.

Over the weekend, construction crews began work on the tracks south of Downsview Park GO Station.

Today, some GO trains will run during the morning and afternoon rush hours between Allandale Waterfront GO and Downsview Park GO.

Once at Downsview Park GO, customers heading into Toronto can take the TTC to finish their trip.

Customers heading north, will have to do the same trip in reverse - taking the TTC to Downsview Park GO to connect to a northbound GO train.

Crews are working to connect the tracks on the Davenport Diamond Guideway – which will allow GO trains to travel over the existing CP Rail freight tracks. During this time, GO trains won’t be able to pass through the area.

More information can be found here.

GO bus service will be available outside the morning and afternoon rush hours. That includes early morning, midday and late evening.

Replacement GO buses will provide service between Union Station Bus Terminal, Rutherford, Maple, King City, Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, Bradford, Barrie South and Allandale Waterfront GO stations.

Regular GO train service is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.