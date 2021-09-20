E-bike rider charged with being impaired after collision

Barrie, Ont. -

An E-bike rider faces an impaired driving charge after a collision in Orangeville that sent the rider to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened on John Street near Church Street late in the afternoon on Saturday.

The 41-year-old E-bike rider was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information relating to the collision to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.