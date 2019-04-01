

The city of Barrie says construction on Duckworth Street will be completed earlier than initially expected.

In a news release last week, city staff indicated that a water main and road expansion project would last until the end of the year with the stretch along Duckworth from Melrose Avenue to St. Vincent street closed to the public.

The city is now saying that the contractor is expected to begin excavation later this month and complete the project sometime in July.

Improvements of Duckworth Street between Melrose Avenue and Bell Farm Road are expected to be completed in 2020.