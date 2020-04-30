Drugs, loaded gun and $30K in cash seized during search of Bracebridge home: OPP says
Police display cash, drugs, weapons and ammunition allegedly seized during a search of a Bracebridge home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (OPP)
BARRIE -- Two Bracebridge residents have been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences following an investigation by provincial police.
During a search of a Bracebridge house on Wednesday, police say officers seized drugs with a total estimated street value of up to $77-thousand, including cocaine, oxycodone pills and Fentanyl patches.
They also say over $30-thousand in cash was found, along with a loaded gun, illegal knives, ammunition, a crossbow and an ATV, which was reported stolen on April 20.
The two accused, a 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, were arrested in a Tim Hortons parking lot on Depot Drive.