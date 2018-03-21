A Barrie company is going to help women in Saudi Arabia learn how to drive.

Drivewise is building and shipping 10 driving simulators to the Middle Eastern country next month.

The simulators help teach new drivers how to operate a vehicle. It’s part of half a million dollar deal.

“The simulators are multiple adaptable to different types of environments. We've already installed them in other parts in the world. In Africa, Nigeria, in the Caribbean, in Trinidad. We are used to adapting our program,” says co-owner Lesley de Repentigny.

Women have never been able to drive in Saudi Arabia, but that will all change in June when a new law takes effect.

“It's very exciting, especially as a woman that owns this company. To be part of something so integral to women, to be able to help them to have that skill,” says de Repentigny.

The company hopes this latest shipment is the first of several overseas deliveries.