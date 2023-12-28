Driver suffers life-altering injuries in Bracebridge crash

Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Bracebridge that sent one person to a Toronto area hospital.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Matthiasville Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Bracebridge, was rushed to a hospital with life-altering injuries and then airlifted to Toronto to be treated.

Police say no one else was in the vehicle.

Officers closed Matthiasville Road for the investigation.

The area has since reopened.

Police urge anyone with information, including dash cam or home surveillance footage, to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.