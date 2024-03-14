BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27

    Simcoe County Road 27 on Thurs,. March 14, 2024, one day after a fatal collision in Tiny Township, Ont. (Source: OPP) Simcoe County Road 27 on Thurs,. March 14, 2024, one day after a fatal collision in Tiny Township, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.

    Provincial police say the vehicle heading east on Simcoe County Road 27 crashed into a ditch just before 7 p.m. west of the French Road and Old Second Road North intersection.

    The driver, a 31-year-old man from Tay Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

    Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the actions of the vehicle (white Mini Cooper) before the crash or of the collision to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    • Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies

      The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.

    • $629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation

      OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.

    • $500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business

      Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels. The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News