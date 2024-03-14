Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27

One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.

Provincial police say the vehicle heading east on Simcoe County Road 27 crashed into a ditch just before 7 p.m. west of the French Road and Old Second Road North intersection.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Tay Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the actions of the vehicle (white Mini Cooper) before the crash or of the collision to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.