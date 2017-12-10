

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV News





A man has been airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after a crash on County Road 27 in Springwater Township last night.

He had to be extricated from his vehicle, and he remains in critical condition.

Police tell CTV News Barrie that a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of a pick-up truck also swerved to avoid the crash, and ended up in the ditch.

County Road 27 remained closed until around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Plows were called in to clear snow that accumulated on the road during the almost eight-hour closure.

The OPP is investigating the crash.

Sergeant Peter Leon says road conditions and weather are likely factors.