Barrie looking for feedback on culture plan and art strategy

People who give a hoot about art should read this.

Barrie is updating its Culture Master Plan, which includes a Public Art Strategy that will guide the city's future decisions and programs in the local creative sector.

Residents are encouraged to get involved and provide feedback so the city can better understand the views and values towards culture and public art in Barrie.

As Barrie continues to grow and diversify, we think it is the perfect time to build out plans that support the community's arts sector," said Crystal Pollard, Barrie's manager of small business and its creative sector.

"In collaboration with MASSIVart, we have integrated a number of ways the community can participate in the development of these plans, and we encourage all community members to take part."

Community engagement opportunities feature a community-wide online survey until June 17, and a

Self-Guided Classroom & Youth Partners' Activity.

Pop-ups will be held at the downtown Barrie Public Library and Uplift Black Centre May 8, Barrie Farmers' Market and East Bayfield Recreation Centre May 25, Painswick Public Library and Allandale Rec. Centre June 11, Peggy Hill Team Community Centre and the Barrie Air Show, June 15.

In 2006, the City of Barrie developed its first culture plan, Building a Creative Future. The process led to an ambitious set of recommendations for the community, primarily focused on the downtown as a focal point and a home for the arts.

Since then, the city has made progress in developing its cultural offerings and services, acting on many of the plan's recommendations.

With the 10-year direction for that plan now expired and the city entering another period of significant growth, it is an opportune time to update the culture plan.