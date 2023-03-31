Driver charged with impaired after rolling car: OPP

A 20-year-old man is charged with drunk driving after police say he rolled his vehicle in Caledon.

Provincial police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night on Horseshoe Hill Road near The Grange Side Road.

Police say the accused sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Officers arrested the Caledon man and charged him with impaired driving (over 80 plus) and young driver - blood alcohol concentration above zero.

"If you are 21 and under or have a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence, you cannot have any drugs or alcohol in your system," OPP stated.

The accused was handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for seven days.