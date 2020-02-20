BARRIE -- Police say a man driving a vehicle on flat tires with car parts littering the road was stopped in Caledon.

According to officers, a traffic complaint led them to the slow-travelling vehicle in the area of King Street and The Gore Road on Tuesday evening.

Officers say the driver was arrested after failing a roadside screening test.

The 41-year-old New Tecumseth man faces a charge of impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in court next month.