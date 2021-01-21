BARRIE, ONT. -- One woman has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital following a hit and run in Barrie Thursday afternoon.

Barrie police say the collision on Essa Road at Anne Street left the woman trapped inside her vehicle.

Police say they are trying to find the other driver who they say ran from the scene.

The traffic unit is investigating. The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear how long the section of Essa Road between Anne Street and Fairview Road will remain closed.