Driver accused of stunt driving will be walking for a while after car is towed away: OPP

Provincial police patrolling the roads said they nabbed a stunt driver Monday morning speeding more than 60 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the accused was stopped along Vasey Road after being clocked travelling 142 kilometres per hour in the posted 80 zone.

In a post on social media, police stated the driver from Orillia "will be walking to work" because the stunt driving charge came with a roadside 14-day vehicle impoundment.

"If you're late for work, then you are late; don't endanger others," police stated in the post.

The accused was also handed a 30-day licence suspension.