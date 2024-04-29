BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver accused of stunt driving: 160km/h on Highway 400

    Driver nabbed allegedly going 154 kilometers an hour on Highway 400. (OPP/X) Driver nabbed allegedly going 154 kilometers an hour on Highway 400. (OPP/X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver on Highway 400 with alleged stunt driving.

    According to police, the vehicle was clocked going 154 kilometers an hour and 160 kilometers an hour.

    The police found alcohol cans during their investigation.

    The driver's license has been suspended for 30 days.

    The vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

