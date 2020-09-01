BARRIE, ONT. -- Police released dramatic surveillance video of an alleged arson at a Harley Davidson service and repair shop in Barrie's south end where one suspect is seen desperately trying to outrun flames shooting up his legs.

A fire at Hawg Worx on Welham Road overnight on Sunday caused extensive damage to the facility.

Hawg Worx posted to Facebook earlier this week that the fire was "significant enough that we will be closed for a few days until we are granted access." It continues, "Unfortunately, we do not have a lot of answers at this point."

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office assigned two investigators to the incident.

Barrie police are leading the investigation and are seeking the help of the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2575.