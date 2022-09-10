Dozens turn out in Barrie to 'walk a mile in her shoes' to support domestic violence victims

The sun was shining in Barrie as dozens of people of all genders turned out, put on their high heels and walked to raise necessary awareness for domestic violence.

The annual 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event returned to Barrie today. Locally, the worldwide event benefits the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie and is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.

"Every dollar raised from this event goes back into the supports we provide to our women and children," says Teresa Maclennan, the executive director of the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie. "Women and kids come to our shelter with nothing. They come with maybe a garbage bag of something or maybe nothing."

This was the 13th year the event was held, and about 100 walkers participated. The idea of wearing high heels or other female-geared shoes is a symbolic way for people to show support and gain a deeper level of understanding of the challenges posed to women who are victims of domestic violence.

"We have men and women that come out and children who put on the shoes because you cannot know what it's like as a woman who has experienced abuse until you've walked a mile in her shoes," says Maclennan. "And that is the purpose of putting on the shoe, walking that mile and getting a very small taste of what it's like to be a woman."

Over its 13 years, the walk has never reached its annual goal of $50,000. This year Maclennan says they not only reached it, but initial counts have shown they've surpassed it with just over $60,000 brought in so far.

"When they are walking the walk, that mile, they are walking with and for survivors," says Maclennan. "So it is key to building awareness about ending the issue of violence against women."

The organization receives limited government funding. Donations targeted towards the walk will be accepted until Sept. 30. For more information, click here.