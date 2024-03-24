Dozens attend skating fundraiser in Barrie

A skating fundraiser was held in Barrie on Sunday with a goal to support youth in the city.

The event was organized by Youth Call, an organization that supports young people in need.

" We really just want people to know that our services are here, and we want to help with mental health and well-being, and we have drop-in services in Simcoe County," said Ayla Mccallum, support team leader at Youth Call.

Participants brought their skates to the event, and all the money raised went towards the Youth Call van, which offers direct support for those needing it.

In addition to skating, the event also featured a series of games and activities for those attending.

The Sunday event marked the organization's first skating fundraiser, with organizers planning to hold similar events.